Doris M. (Sundemeyer) Pries
1928 - 2020
Doris M. Pries, 92, of Waverly, formerly of Bremer, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Doris was born February 24, 1928, in Readlyn, the daughter of John and Minnie (Herman) Sundermeyer. On February 6, 1949, she was united in marriage to Harold Pries at Immanuel Lutheran Church-Klinger. The couple made their home in Bremer. Doris worked as a housekeeper for many years and was an active member of Antique Acres where she managed the souvenir booth for many years. In her free time she enjoyed taking care of her flower gardens and tending to the birds. She loved animals, especially cats and the birds she took care of.

Doris is survived by her son, Randy (Cindy) Pries, of Readlyn; daughter, Kelly (Rick) Platte, of Denver; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Julene Anhalt, of Mercer, Pennsylvania, and Karen (James) Redies, of Browntown, Wisconsin. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Harold on March 4, 2015.

A private family funeral will be held at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Rev. Jon Ellingworth officiating. Burial will follow in the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
