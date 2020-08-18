Dorothy D. Nuss, 89, of Solon and formerly of Sumner, died Friday, August 14, 2020, at Solon Nursing Care Center.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church-Buck Creek Cemetery, rural Sumner with Rev. Joel Becker officiating. Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m., Monday, August 17, at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Dorothy Della, daughter of Edwin and Della (Hoeper) Kappmeyer was born June 22, 1931, at the family's home, rural Waverly. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John's United Church of Christ-Siegel, rural Waverly, and attended school at Country School, rural Waverly. On October 23, 1955, she was united in marriage with Lloyd Nuss at St. John's United Church of Christ-Siegel. The couple made their home on the Nuss' Family Farm, south of Sumner. Dorothy assisted her husband on the farm and was a homemaker. After the couple's youngest child, Gene graduated from High School, Dorothy became a CNA. She worked at Grandview Nursing Home in Oelwein as a CNA for eight years. Dorothy drove school bus for Wapsie Valley Schools for eighteen years. She was a long-time member of St. John Lutheran Church-Buck Creek, where she and her husband, Lloyd were caretakers of the Church property for many years. Dorothy was also a member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary in Readlyn. She was a wonderful cook, and enjoyed gardening, quilting, and the Chicago Cubs.
Dorothy is survived by her five children, Glenda (Bob) Eubanks, of Solon, Gary (Jody) Nuss, of Carrolton, Illinois, Gail Hart, of Holly Springs, North Carolina, Galen Nuss, of Readlyn, and Gene Nuss, of Guttenberg; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Joe) McGinn, Justin Waskow, Cameron (Sami) Eubanks, Spencer Eubanks, Jessica Novak, Jerrid Nuss, Kelly Hart, and Christie (Sahej) Kahlon; eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marion Wilharm, of Waverly, and Mildred Clark, of Readlyn; two sisters-in-law, LaDonna (Wayne) Mohlis, of Sumner, and Marlene Tewes, of Jackson, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd who died October 28, 2012; and her brothers-in-law.