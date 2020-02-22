|
|
Dorothy (Lange) Diers, a strong, efficient woman of exceptional grace and generosity, died Feb. 7. She was 96.
Compton, CA was Dorothy's hometown. She held leadership roles in Luther League, the youth movement of the church, which culminated in becoming the executive secretary of the International Luther League in 1943 and coordinating three international conventions.On Dec. 28, 1950, she married Herman. They first lived in Burnaby BC to found Grace Lutheran Church.
Then they lived in Waverly for 34 years,1959-1993, except for two years in California's Bay Area. She worked in the Student Affairs and International Student offices at Wartburg and was blessed by her membership at St. Paul's Lutheran.
Dorothy's most demanding and accomplished role in life was as a strong, kind and generous mother to her five children, while she always welcomed others to their home. - e.g., a refugee from Viet Nam, a foster teen-ager, an alienated teen-ager from Mexico, an adult student from Tanzania, etc. (Most stayed for years!)
In 1993 they retired to Tacoma where she worked in the Hilltop neighborhood, Food Banks, quilting, etc. and in 2008, was a co-recipient with Herman of Tacoma's St. Francis Humanitarian of the Year Award. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church and St. Mark's Lutheran.
Throughout her life, Dorothy enjoyed extensive travel across six continents as well as bicycle rides along the Carbon River in the foothills of Mt Rainier.
She is survived by her husband Herman; brother Herb (Marge); children Jim (Sarah), Gary (Inanna), Brent (Colleen), Paul (Laurie), and Judy (David); five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran World Relief (lwr.org), Associated Ministries (associatedministries.org); or Wartburg College (wartburg.edu/give).
A memorial service and lunch will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church by the Narrows, Tacoma.
Herman Diers
1707 N. Vassault St. Apt. 6-6
Tacoma WA 98406-2566
253-272-6338
Published in Waverly Democrat on Feb. 22, 2020