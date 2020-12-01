1/1
Dorothy Leila (Green) Heering
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Leila Heering, 93, of Waverly, Iowa, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Dorothy was born on May 24, 1927, in Bay City, Michigan, the daughter of Alvin and Clara (Selman) Green of rural Linwood, Michigan. She attended country school to the 8th grade and later graduated from the Pinconning High School. Dorothy then attended Michigan State University and Manchester College graduating with her Bachelor of Arts Degree. She would go on to obtain her Master's Degree from Valparaiso University. On June 5, 1948, Dorothy was united in marriage to Martin Heering in Bay City, Michigan. They shared a wonderful marriage of 72 years. Dorothy spent her life as a third-grade teacher teaching in Knox, Indiana; Winamac, Indiana; and Waverly-Shell Rock School District in Waverly, Iowa, retiring in 1992. Her specialty was reading development and was Iowa Reading Teacher of the Year in 1982.

Dorothy was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church; Eastern Star where she was past Worthy Matron; Delta Kappa Gamma where she was past president; American Legion Auxiliary where she was past president; P.E.O. International, and AMVETS Auxiliary. In her spare time, Dorothy enjoyed traveling with Martin and playing cards.

Dorothy's memory is honored by: husband, Martin Heering, of Waverly; two sons, John (Carolyn), of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Donald, of Los Angeles; and a grandson, John Martin Heering. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation is open to the public, family will not be present, and will be held on Wednesday, December 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Please remember to wear a mask and social distance. Private graveside services will then be held at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with Pastor Tom Barnard officiating and Waverly American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 176 giving honors. Memorials may be directed to Waverly-Shell Rock Schools Foundation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved