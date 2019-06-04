Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Louise (Nitcher) Marsh. View Sign Service Information Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 (319)-352-1187 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 Funeral service 10:00 AM Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Louise Marsh, 94, of Clarksville, formerly of Waverly, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Clarksville.



Dorothy was born July 14, 1924, in Waverly, the daughter of Lee and Ethel (Ginther) Nitcher. She graduated from Waverly High School. On June 11, 1967, she was united in marriage to Ralph Marsh in Waverly. In the summer of 1973, the couple moved to Kendleton, Texas where Ralph and Dorothy volunteered for 19 years at the Bay Ridge Christian College. The couple moved back to Waverly in 1994, and Ralph passed away April 30, 2000. Dorothy lived in the Waverly Homes before moving to the Clarksville Nursing Home.



Dorothy was a very religious person and attended various churches in the area over the years. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing and reading. Playing bingo was always a highlight while she lived in the nursing home. She also enjoyed visiting with friends.



Dorothy is survived by two brothers; Orville (Marlys) Nitcher, of Shell Rock, and Raymond (Lucille) Nitcher, of Parkersburg, one sister, Carolyn Henninger, of Waverly, one step-daughter, Patricia (Jack) Cagle, of Minnesota, six step grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph, brother, Robert Nitcher, sister, Laura Nitcher, sister, Pearl Stille, step daughter, Laura Strand and step son, Ralph Lyle Marsh.



Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Allen Bidne officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Andrews Cemetery, rural Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at



