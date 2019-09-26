|
|
Dorothy ""Dot"" Marie Silber, 86, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Denver, died Sunday, September 22, 2019, at St. Luke's North Hospital in Kansas City.
Dorothy was born July 16, 1933, in Nashua, Iowa, the daughter of Elvin and Meta (Bullen) Nordman. She graduated from Nashua High School in 1951. On July 8, 1951, she was united in marriage to John Silber in Charles City, Iowa. In 1961, the couple bought a farm south of Plainfield, and then in 1966, bought a larger dairy operation SE of Horton. John died December 16, 2011 and Dot continued to live in Denver until moving to the Kansas City area in the spring of 2015.
Dorothy loved to read and sew. She was also a talented musician, playing in the St. Peter Lutheran Church bell choir, the piano, organ and accordion. Together with John, they enjoyed square dancing for many years.
Dorothy is survived by five sons, Rick (Mary) Silber of Camden Point, MO, Randy (Candy) Silber of San Antonio, TX, Lonny (Sherrie) Silber of Pleasant Hill, MO, Cory (Amy) Silber of Wataga, IL and Rod (Lynn) Silber of Nashua, IA, 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren, one sister, Norma (Carl) Edgeton. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John, one brother, Marvin Nordman, and two grandchildren, Nichole M. Silber and Matthew Silber.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver with Pastor Dawn Pederson officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to the Smile Train, www.smiletrain.org or 633 Third Avenue 9th Floor, New York, New York 10017. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379
Published in Waverly Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019