Duane "Big D" Charles Schneider, 72, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Sunday evening, March 8, 2020, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa.
Duane was born on November 11, 1947 in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Regina (Hanson) and Francis W. Schneider. After graduating from Waverly-Shell Rock High School, he went to school for plumbing in Charles City and completed the maintenance specialist program at Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo. On July 26, 1969, Duane was united in marriage to Connie Sue Johnson at Washington Chapel United Methodist Church. Duane worked for Jack & Jill, Waverly Plumbing & Heating, Roy Sells Construction and then in maintenance at the Waverly Hospital for twenty-three years. He retired in 1995.
Duane loved being outdoors and really liked to fish, especially at Lake City, MN. He prided himself in out fishing his fishing buddies. He also liked to watch football and basketball on TV as well as western movies. Duane was a very social man and loved everyone! He formed new friendships throughout his life; this continued during his final year at Bartels. He loved his dog, LuLu, however, closest to Duane's heart were his boys and grandkids and cherished time spent together.
Duane is survived by his wife of fifty years, Connie; four sons, Tom of Waverly, Tad (Missy) of Lawler, Toby (Megan) of Shell Rock, and Trevor (Rachel) of Nashua; fifteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth (Cathy) Schneider; six sisters, Barb (Larry) McCauley, Mary (Lewis) Newcomer, Margaret Foutch, Lois Morrill, Fran Schneider and Donna Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jimmy; and his dog, Tinker.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Good Shepherd Chapel, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, with Pastor Mike Blair officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, and also one hour prior to the service at Good Shepherd Chapel on Saturday. Duane's body will be cremated following the services. Memorials may be directed to Duane's family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Mar. 12, 2020