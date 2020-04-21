|
Duane Robert Krueger, 88, of Tripoli, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control, and Gov. Kim Reynolds, gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people. Private family services will be held at the Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli with burial to follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery-Siegel, rural Tripoli. Military rites will be presented by Brandenburg-Krueger Post No. 4013, V.F.W. of Tripoli. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Duane Robert, son of Herman and Rose (Sievers) Krueger was born March 20, 1932, at the family home, rural Sumner. He was baptized on April 10, 1932, and was confirmed April 14, 1946, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Tripoli by Rev. E, A. Hanff.. Duane received his early education in the Frederika Country School No. 3, and later completed his G.E.D. in February of 1955 while he was in the army. He enlisted in the United States Army on September 4, 1953 and received his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO, and was honorably discharged on August 15, 1955. Duane was stationed in Okinawa during part of his service time. On September 14, 1962, Duane was united in marriage with Louise Hoppenworth at St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Tripoli with Pastor. E.F. Puhlman presiding. The couple lived in an apartment in Sumner for a short time before moving to Tripoli in 1964. Duane worked with his Dad on the family farm and also worked with Ted Bock Carpentry for a short time. .He started his employment with the US Postal Service in 1956 working on the railway post office until 1967, when he was assigned to the Oelwein Post Office and worked there until retiring in 1992. The family moved to Oelwein in 1968 and lived there until returning to Tripoli in 1990.
Duane is survived by his wife, Louise of Tripoli; two children, David (Annette) Krueger of Sidney, Nebraska and Karen (Steven) Honold of West Des Moines; three grandchildren and great-grandson; brother-in-law, Jim (Leann) Biesterfelt of Castle Rock, Colorado; and sister-in-law, Jane Hoppenworth of Stem, North Carolina.
In addition to his parents and brother Donald, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter; brother and his wife, Dale (JoAnn); father-in-law, Walter Hoppenworth; and mother-in-law and her husband, Elda and Fred Biesterfelt, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary(Charlotte) Hoppenworth and Richard Hoppenworth.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Apr. 21, 2020