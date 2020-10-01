1/1
Duane William Fails
1930 - 2020
Duane William Fails, 90, of Denver, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at his home.

Duane was born on June 17, 1930, in Waverly, the son of George and Zetta (Burvee) Fails. Duane was raised in Waverly and graduated from the Waverly High School in 1948. On December 9, 1951, Duane was united in marriage to Mary Ann Buss at St. Paul Evangelical and Reformed Church in Denver, Iowa. During his life Duane worked at Waterloo Mills, farmed near Bremer and Denver for fifteen years, for various construction companies, and then for Farmers Co-op in Shell Rock until retiring in 2011, when he was eighty-one. Duane also mowed the Fairview Cemetery in Denver until he was eighty-six.

Duane was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Denver, where he was Baptized and Confirmed and a sixty-three year member of Matthias-Ackerman American Legion in Denver serving as commander for one term. Duane's greatest enjoyment was time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also liked dancing, fishing, mowing lawns, high school bus trips with Mary Ann, and Bowling, where he was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in 2018.

Duane's memory is honored by: his wife Mary Ann Fails, of Denver; two children, Daniel Fails, of Des Moines, and Karla (Tom) Tenney, of Dike; three grandchildren, Sarah (Brian) Andrews, of Kansas City, Missouri, Matthew (Andi) Emerson, of Hoboken, New Jersey, and Tisha Cameron, of Des Moines; six great-grandchildren, Isabelle Andrews, George Emerson, Alaxandria Emerson, Nate Cameron, Arianna Griffin, and Natalia Griffin; great-great-granddaughter, Layla Cameron; brother, Lavern (Grace) Fails, of Waverly; sister, Joanne (Bob) Tefft, of Cedar Falls; sister-in-law, Viola Fails, of Denver; and two brothers-in-law, James (Shirley) Buss, of Denver and Richard (Judy) Buss, of Denver. He was preceded in death by: his parents; mother and father-in-law, Edwin and Dora Buss; brother Robert Ray Fails; sister, Sandra Krajewski and her husband Roy.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Private funeral services will be held at St. Paul United Church of Christ on Saturday, October 3. Public graveside services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Denver with Matthias-Ackerman American Legion Post 653 giving honors. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Paul United Church of Christ or to Duane's family. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 1, 2020.
