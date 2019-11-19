|
|
On Friday, November 15, 2019, Duane Wubbena of Dumont, Iowa, was called home by his Lord and Savior. Duane passed away at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City at the age of 84.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Dumont Reformed Church. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Dumont Reformed Church with Pastor Chris Meester officiating. Burial will be at the Dumont Cemetery, Dumont, Iowa, with lunch and fellowship following. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Dumont is assisting Duane's family.
Duane Wubbena was born in rural Allison on August 31, 1935. He was united with his loving wife Laura (Endelman) Wubbena in 1954. Duane and Laura made their home in Dumont, Iowa. Together they had three daughters: Mary VanEllen of Dumont, Marcia Speedy of Allison, Billie Jo (Mark) Culver of Ackley as well as 12 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. Duane was a beloved and generous resident of Dumont. If there was a community function or fundraiser, Duane was present, and never hesitated to donate to any cause. Duane's love for Dumont was displayed with his continual community service as an active board member for Senior Housing and Telephone Office, as well as Fire Chief for 30 years, as well as other capacities.
Duane's faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ defined him. Throughout his life, he actively sought to bring others to Christ through the mission of Gideons International. Duane served the Hampton Camp in many different roles, including President/Vice President and Camp Chaplin. Whether it was a public school, the county fairs, local universities, or the Butler County Jail - Duane loved to distribute Testaments and share the message of Jesus to anyone in need.
Duane was a loyal and active member of the Dumont Reformed Church since 1967 and loved his church family. He was a regular member of the Church Consistory, answering the call and serving as Elder. He also taught Adult Sunday School, and videotaped church services for the live feed at the Dumont Care Center and replay on Dumont Public Television. Duane also lived the message of Jesus by caring for many of those in the community who were aging, in the nursing home, or had health concerns.
Duane attended rural school through 8th grade, worked numerous local jobs, and eventually went on to enjoy 50 years as owner and operator of Dumont Implement. Through good times and lean years, Duane would attribute the success of the Implement first and foremost to God, as well as his loyal customers, and the hard-working employees that comprised his work family. Each December brought a favorite event for Duane - the Annual Shop Open House. The day was a celebration for Duane complete with donuts (powdered and plain), balloons for the kids, farm commodity/calendar giveaway, and of course, the prize raffle. It is fitting that Duane worked the last possible day that he could, and just never returned from his lunch break on a Friday.
Time with friends and family was one of his greatest joys in life. He spent his younger years with bowling leagues and tournaments. In most recent years, he loved participating in antique tractor rides, and attending all of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren's events. Golf was a favorite past-time of Duane, and he was a long-time member of the Round Grove Golf Course in Greene: participating in tournaments and leagues with Laura, and later special friend Alberta.
Duane is survived by his daughters: Mary VanEllen of Dumont, Marcia Speedy of Allison, and Billie Jo (Mark) Culver of Ackley; brother Darwin (Norma) Wubbena of Allison; sister Myrna Prange of Ankeny; sister-in-law Ruth (Pat) Feltus of Allison; brother-in-law Fred (Robi) Endelman of Allison; special friend Alberta Opperman; grandchildren: Steven (Angie) VanEllen, Amy VanEllen (Juan Montalvo), Keshia VanEllen (Kirk Servantez), Brianna (Cody) Klunder, Marisa (Brett) Stirling, Cale Culver, Marley Culver, and Clarie Culver; great-grandchildren: Brett Marshall, Leah, Spenser and Isiah Montalvo, Chloe VanEllen, Kaden and Kinzly Servantez, Dusti Klunder, and Austen Stirling; along with many loved nieces and nephews.
Duane was preceded in death by his wife Laura Wubbena; parents Henry and Helen; step-father Henry Tjebkes; sons-in-law: Tom VanEllen and Clark Speedy; and granddaughter Stephanie VanEllen.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may direct Memorials to the Duane Wubbena Memorial Fund at the First Security Bank and Trust in Dumont, Iowa, for the Gideons International and other charities.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019