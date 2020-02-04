|
Elaine Elizabeth Walters, 94, of Tripoli, formerly of Janesville, died on January 30, 2020, at the Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli.
Elaine was born September 4, 1925, in Bradford, Iowa, the daughter of Bert and Lillian (Grapp) Fisher. She attended school in the Nashua area and also attended the Terry School in Horton, Iowa. Following her schooling, Elaine did housework for several area families and later moved to Waterloo, Iowa where she continued her housework. Elaine worked at chicken factories in both Tripoli and Waverly. On June 14, 1947, she was united in marriage to Gilbert E. Walters at the Baptist Church in Waverly. The couple made their home in rural Cedar falls, and in 1963 moved to Janesville. In 1976, Elaine went to work for Burbridge Turkey Farms in Janesville for five years. Following her work at the turkey farm she was a homemaker.
Elaine enjoyed gardening both vegetables and flowers. She also enjoyed reading; especially Western novels written by Louis L'Amour.
Elaine is survived by two daughters, Carol (Randy) Groen of Reinbeck and Sonja (Mark) Cutler of Maryville, TN, two sons, Edward Walters of Tripoli and Larry Walters of Janesville, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, and one sister, Charlotte Reasoner of Raymond. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Gilbert, six sisters, Dorothy Fisher, Myrtle Kelsey, Ruby Carpenter, Mabel Rottink, Luella Kelsey and Beulah (Howard) Rutledge, two brothers, Wilbur Fisher and Merland Fisher and a brother in law, Howard Rutledge.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Janesville United Methodist Church with Pastor Audrey Westendorf officiating. Burial will be held in the Finchford Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Hospital, Cedar Valley Hospice or the Tripoli Nursing and Rehab. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.comwww.kaisercorson.com>.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020