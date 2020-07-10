1/1
Eldo Mark Pries
1958 - 2020
Eldo Mark Pries, 62, of Waverly, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Eldo was born on March 12, 1958, in Sumner, the son of John and Arlitha (Sell) Pries. He was raised in rural Sumner where he was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and graduated from the Sumner High School in 1976. On October 27, 1979, Eldo married his high school sweetheart, JaNan Meyer, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Buck Creek, rural Sumner. During his life Eldo worked at Readlyn Farmers Co-op, dairy farming on the family farm, a herdsman in Wisconsin and Iowa, at Accelerated Genetics in Baraboo, Wisconsin, First National Bank in Waverly, and at Shell Rock Farmers Co-op.

Eldo's greatest enjoyment, right up there with spending time with his family, was raising and exhibiting Holstein Cattle. He was superintendent of Bremer County Dairy Show, would show cattle at the Iowa State Fair every year and annually attend the World Dairy Expo. He also enjoyed the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye Football and Basketball. Eldo was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church Western Douglas, where he was superintendent of Sunday School. He also belonged to Waverly-Shell Rock Booster Club, Dairy Promoters, and Iowa Holstein Member.

Eldo's memory is honored by: his wife, JaNan, of Waverly; two sons, Christopher (Janessa) Pries, of Plainfield, and Benjamin (Jordan) Pries, of Waverly; two granddaughters, Regan and Hailey Pries, of Plainfield; a sister, Elloha (Roger) Quigley, of Sumner; and two brothers, Virgil (Lois) Pries, of Waverly and David (Julie) Pries, of Sumner.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 12, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly where the family will greet friends from 2-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 13, at St. John's Lutheran Church Western Douglas, rural Plainfield, with Pastor Kim Thacker officiating. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Leukemia Association and Eldo's family requests everyone to consider being a bone marrow donor. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Memories & Condolences
July 9, 2020
I had Eldo as a student. I always enjoyed running into him before
you moved. He was just one of those students who find a place in your heart and he has always been in mine. He was a special
guy! So sorry for your loss.
Donis Frisch
Teacher
July 9, 2020
