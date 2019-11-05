|
Eleanor Ann (Manbeck) Rathe, 85, of Denver, formerly of Readlyn, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Eleanor was born September 17, 1934, in Valley City, North Dakota, the daughter of Floyd and Lucille (Cowley) Manbeck. She was baptized April 23, 1939, in Courtenay, North Dakota and confirmed September 6, 1959, at Immanuel Lutheran, Klinger, Iowa. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1952. On August 15, 1959, she was united in marriage to Venice Rathe at 1st Wesleyan Methodist Church in Waterloo. The couple spent their life farming together on the family farm near Readlyn. Also during her life, she worked for Construction Machinery in Waterloo, Patricia Fabrics in Waverly, Julie's Hallmark in Waverly and the Waverly Horse Sale.
Eleanor was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Klinger where she served on the Ladies Aide. She was an active 4-H leader for several years and enjoyed sewing and quilting. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren.
Eleanor is survived by her four children, Ellen and Jack Burklund of Duluth, Minnesota, Carolyn and Dan Campbell of Harpers Ferry, Nancy and Jeff Folkmann of Denver and Nathan and Michelle Rathe of Bybee, Tennessee; twelve grandchildren; three great grandchildren and one on the way, brother-in-law Robert Readnour, sister-in-law Donna Manbeck and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Romona and Roy Kramer. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Venice Rathe, three brothers, Edwin "Lou" Manbeck, Phillip Manbeck and Glenn Manbeck, two sisters, Marjorie Wilson and Dorothy Readnour, and in-laws, Donald and Burdene Rathe and Verna and Lavern Hesse.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger, with Pastor Phil Girardin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn and for an hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Memorial may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is in charge of arrangements. 319-279-3551.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 5, 2019