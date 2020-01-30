|
Elizabeth 'Lizzy' Iriarte, 53, of Plainfield, Iowa passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her residence in Plainfield, Iowa.
Elizabeth Jean Iriarte was born on October 27, 1966, the daughter of Daniel Jose and Matilde Sablan Iriarte in Tamuning, Guam. She attended Bishop Baumgartner Junior High, and then moved to Plainfield to live with her sister, where she attended 9th thru 11th grade at Plainfield High School and then returned to Guam, graduating from G.W. High School in 1985 in Sinajana, Guam. Liz worked at several restaurants as well as working at the Busy B Daycare from 2001 until the time of her death.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Plainfield where she was a devoted Christian. Liz enjoyed cooking, photography, doing hair and spending time with her family. However her greatest passion were her Nene's (her grandchildren).
Survivors are her two sons, Johnathan (Chainee) Iriarte of Plainfield, Iowa and Jeremy (Amber) Iriarte of Nashua, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Payten, Piper, Porter, Aidyn, Gabriel, Harmony and Oakley; two brothers, Rudy Iriarte and Roland Iriarte both of Sinajana, Guam; three sisters, Catalina (David) Franzen of Plainfield, Iowa, Barbara (Scott) Groah of Clarksville, Iowa, Dinah (Kevin) McMahon of Vero Beach, Florida and special friends, Larry and Betty Balsley and family of Plainfield, Iowa and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Raymond and Francisco Iriarte.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 10:30 am at the First Baptist church in Plainfield with Pastor Darin Cerwinske officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5 pm until 7 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also an hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. Inurnment will be a later date in Willow Lawn cemetery in Plainfield. Online condolences for Liz maybe left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Iriarte family with arrangements. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020