Evelyn June (Dally) Chezik
1937 - 2020
Evelyn Chezik, 83, of Waverly, Iowa, went to be with her Savior on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.

Evelyn June Chezik was born on July 24, 1937, the daughter of Benjamin and Minnie (Oakley) Dally in Waterloo, Iowa. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1955. On September 7, 1957, she was united in marriage to Edward F. Chezik at the Burton Avenue Baptist Church in Waterloo.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Waverly. Evelyn taught Sunday School, helped with Bible School and was a youth leader for many years. She enjoyed doing cross stitch, reading, crafts, puzzles and traveling with Ed.

Survivors are her two daughters, Lynette (Jeff) Hayes, of Elk Run Heights, and Janet (Brian) Megilligan, of Raleigh, North Carolina; son, Kenneth (Toni) Chezik, of Gallatin, Tennessee; three grandchildren; and sister, Elinor DeBar, of Waterloo. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward F. Chezik on December 3, 2012; sister, Laurene Gillen and three brothers, Leland Dally in infancy, Dale Dally and Wayne Dally.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly with Pastor Dan Eloe from First Baptist Church officiating. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church and online condolences for Evelyn can be left atwww.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Chezik family with arrangements.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Harlington Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
