|
|
Evelyn Lois Smith, 84, of Waverly, died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Evelyn was born January 6, 1935, in Fremont Township, Iowa, the daughter of Moritz and Alma (Jung) Barkhausen. She was baptized August 11, 1935 at Pleasant Valley Church and confirmed May 25, 1947 at the Methodist Church in Plainfield. On January 27, 1952, she was united in marriage to Bernard Smith at The Little Brown Church in Nashua. To this union five children were born.
Evelyn was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she was an active kitchen leader and quilter. Evelyn was a tremendous homemaker and caretaker for the family. She was a talented seamstress, sewing anything from cheerleader uniforms to wedding dresses to everyday clothing for her family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and reading. She loved to spend time outside fishing, mushroom hunting or doing chores on the farm. For decades Evelyn was a Girl Scout leader, seeing her girls through the program and many others as well. She loved her family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Annette (Kirk) Weih of Mount Vernon, Iowa, Terry (David) Quigley of Shell Rock, Patricia Wayne of Janesville, Michael (Jody) Smith of Waverly and Peggy (Ross) Brase of Waverly, 18 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren, one brother, Harold (Betty) Barkhausen a sister-in-law, Nancy Liebsch and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Bernard, brother, Robert Barkhausen and a sister in infancy, Marion.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019