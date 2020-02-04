|
Faye T. (Melby) Bjorgan (70) of Clinton, Iowa, passed away on January 23, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport, Iowa. She was with her loving husband, Roger, and daughter, Heather. Faye moved gently and peacefully into the next world while listening to spiritual music that shaped and defined her life. A celebration of Faye's life will be held at United Free Lutheran Church (845 Old Ridge Road, Greenbush, MN, 56726) on February 15 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.
Faye was discovered under a cabbage leaf on August 13, 1949. At least, that is the account her mother gave whenever Faye asked. Records at Bud Hospital in Roseau provide an alternate account that she was born at 11:20 p.m. to Melvin and Irene (Wilson) Melby of Greenbush. She was the baby of the family with two older sisters and one brother. Her other family member and best friend was her dog, Cookie.
Faye's lifelong love of music found early expression when she served as worship pianist and vocalist at Pauli Lutheran Church in rural Greenbush. Her involvement at Pauli also included teaching Bible school and Sunday school. She went on to graduate from Greenbush High School in 1967, then graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead, MN, in 1971, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics. At Concordia, she met the love of her life, Roger Bjorgan, as they bonded over card games of Whist and Hearts. They were united in marriage on July 31, 1971, at her cherished Pauli church. Theirs was the last celebration of marriage in the church while it was still an organized congregation.
Faye and Roger would eventually live together in various states including Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa. They welcomed their daughter, Heather, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, on February 14, 1976. The three of them took many family vacations together, exploring most of the states and parts of Canada.
Throughout her life, Faye focused on her family while also working at various times as a nursing assistant, a YWCA program director, in-home child care provider, and early childhood educator. She went back to college mid-life to become a registered nurse. She provided expertise to help care for family members, and also worked in hospice and nursing homes.
Music remained a constant in Faye's life as she performed as a soloist at numerous weddings and funerals, and added her strong, beautiful soprano voice to church choirs. Music was typically playing when someone came to Faye's house, creating a congenial atmosphere. Her numerous favorite vocalists ranged from Luciano Pavarotti and Audra MacDonald to Barbara Streisand and Neil Diamond.
In addition to music, Faye enjoyed birdwatching, arts and crafts, homemaking, and decorating her house for the seasons. Her specialty was crocheting and her creations kept many family and friends warm over the years. She remembered crocheting hanger covers while sitting in a grain truck waiting for the combine to fill the truck. She shared her love of games with her grandson Morgan Wehling and always made time for him when he came to her house after school. The two of them frequently enjoyed fresh strawberries as they talked about the day's events. She took pride in her family and over the course of her lifetime she was always excited to welcome nieces and nephews as well as grand-nieces and nephews.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents Melvin and Irene (Wilson) Melby and her brother Wallace Melby. She is survived by her husband, Roger Bjorgan; daughter Heather Bjorgan, son-in-law, Steven Wehling, and grandson, Morgan Wehling; sister Muriel Green (Albin); sister Joan Green (Orin); sister-in-law Paulette (Forsness) Melby; sister-in-law Barbara Bjorgan; brother-in-law Stewart Bjorgan; nephew Roger (Rachel) Green; nephew Wendell Green; nephew Doug (Corena) Green; nephew Kory (Maria) Melby; niece Kirsten (Melby) Michalke (Tim); nephew Kevin Melby; niece Sonja (Anderson) Gerstenberger (Scott); nephew Bryce (Keely) Anderson; nephew Dane (Jenny) Anderson; many cousins; several grand-nieces and nephews; as well as a great-grand-niece and nephew.
Any memorials will be divided between the Hospice Foundation of America and the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020