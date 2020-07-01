Florence M. Vieker, 82, of Allison, Iowa, died Thursday, June 25, 2020, at her home in rural Allison, surrounded by her family.



Florence was born on December 12, 1937, in Dumont, Iowa, and raised on the family farm by her parents Ed H. and Clara (Paplow) DeBower. She was baptized on January 9, 1938, at home and confirmed on April 6, 1952, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church – Vilmar.



Florence attended rural country school in Allison, graduated from Allison High School and attended Wartburg College in Waverly. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Lee Stirling on December 12, 1958, at St. John's – Vilmar; he preceded her in death on September 9, 1994. Florence then married Robert Vieker on November 27, 1999, at their home in rural Allison.



In her early years, Florence worked for the bank in Allison. She then began teaching piano, organ, and keyboard lessons and became the secretary at St. John's – Vilmar.



Florence was an active member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church – Vilmar, being the church secretary for 50 years, and playing piano and organ for Sunday mornings, weddings, as well as funerals. Her love for music never ended as she shared her talents to many through both her playing and her teaching throughout the years.



She was also active with the Allison Garden Club, Butler County Farm Bureau, American Legion Auxiliary, Red Hat Ladies, Forget and Go Camping Club, and was once a 4-H leader.



Florence enjoyed sharing her music at the Butler County Fair and church. She also enjoyed camping, bird watching, attending Bible conferences, and spending time with her family and friends.



She had a strong faith, loved her Lord and will be forever missed by all who knew her.



Florence is survived by her husband Robert Vieker, of Allison, daughter LaVona (Brian) Engelhardt, of Allison, daughter Marilyn "Mert" Stirling, of Waterloo, granddaughter Shauna (Raymond) Hansen, of Owatonna, Minnesota, granddaughter Tara Stirling, of Waterloo, granddaughter Shannon Hansen, of Cedar Falls, granddaughter Shayna Engelhardt, of Allison, granddaughter Riley Engelhardt, of Allison, grandson Lucas Engelhardt, of Allison, great-granddaughter Annabelle Stirling, of Waterloo, along with numerous extended relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Clara DeBower, first husband Kenneth Stirling, son-in-law Craig Jacobs and granddaughter Sharron Hansen.



Memorial contributions may be given to Florence's family for future disbursement to local charities and organizations.



Due to COVID-19 and keeping the health of others in mind, Florence's family requests that all friends and relatives wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times, leaving six feet between each group, for both the visitation and funeral service.



Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church – Vilmar, rural Greene. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Allison. Burial will take place at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery – Vilmar.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store