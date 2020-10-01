1/1
Fred W. Hallberg
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred W. Hallberg, 85, of Waverly, passed away peacefully of natural causes at the Waverly Health Center on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Fred was born to Fred and Olga Hallberg on August 15, 1935, in Minneapolis. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a B.A., M.A. and a Ph.D. in Philosophy. He later returned to Iowa State University for his masters in psychology.

He spent several years serving his country with the United States Army after graduating from U of M. He married Dorothy Angell in 1958 and they had two children, David W. Hallberg and Cynthia E. Patsche.

In 1967 Fred moved his family to Janesville, when he began teaching philosophy and humanities at the University of Northern Iowa. He retired after 31 years of sharing his knowledge and wisdom with thousands of students.

He and his second wife, Lorraine, were married in 1985. They resided in Janesville, until 2010 when they moved to Eisenach Village in Waverly. Fred and Lorraine spent many summers traveling and exploring other countries.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine, his two biological children, Cynthia E. (Ron) Patsche, of Duluth, Minnesota, and David W. Hallberg, of Kansas City, Missouri; his three stepchildren, Michael L. (Barbara) Nelson, of Waverly, Karen E. (Jeffrey) Sanford, of Shell Rock, and Jack D. (Terri) Nelson, of St. Paul, Minnesota; and grandchildren Sara Delaney, Peter, Kate and Grace Nelson, and Amrish Hallberg.

There will be a private family service. Condolences may be made to Lorraine Hallberg, 1206 Bach Drive, Waverly, IA 50677 or lghallberg@live.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved