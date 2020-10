Fred W. Hallberg, 85, of Waverly, passed away peacefully of natural causes at the Waverly Health Center on Saturday, September 26, 2020.Fred was born to Fred and Olga Hallberg on August 15, 1935, in Minneapolis. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a B.A., M.A. and a Ph.D. in Philosophy. He later returned to Iowa State University for his masters in psychology.He spent several years serving his country with the United States Army after graduating from U of M. He married Dorothy Angell in 1958 and they had two children, David W. Hallberg and Cynthia E. Patsche.In 1967 Fred moved his family to Janesville, when he began teaching philosophy and humanities at the University of Northern Iowa. He retired after 31 years of sharing his knowledge and wisdom with thousands of students.He and his second wife, Lorraine, were married in 1985. They resided in Janesville, until 2010 when they moved to Eisenach Village in Waverly. Fred and Lorraine spent many summers traveling and exploring other countries.He is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine, his two biological children, Cynthia E. (Ron) Patsche, of Duluth, Minnesota, and David W. Hallberg, of Kansas City, Missouri; his three stepchildren, Michael L. (Barbara) Nelson, of Waverly, Karen E. (Jeffrey) Sanford, of Shell Rock, and Jack D. (Terri) Nelson, of St. Paul, Minnesota; and grandchildren Sara Delaney, Peter, Kate and Grace Nelson, and Amrish Hallberg.There will be a private family service. Condolences may be made to Lorraine Hallberg, 1206 Bach Drive, Waverly, IA 50677 or lghallberg@live.com