|
|
Frederic Dean Rewoldt, age 91, died at Linn Haven in New Hampton, IA on Thursday Oct. 17, 2019.
His visitation will be Sunday, Oct. 20 from 2- 6 pm at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli, IA and also from 9-10 am at St. John's Lutheran Church in Frederika, IA on Monday, Oct. 21 with funeral services at 10 am on Monday, Oct. 21. Burial will immediately follow at New Hampton Cemetery in New Hampton, IA.
Frederic was born in Frederika, IA on March 10, 1928, son of Martha (Bockholt) and Fred Rewoldt. Frederic attended Frederika Public School from kindergarten through seventh grade. He then went to St. Paul Lutheran School in Waverly as the family lived there while his father, Fred, practiced law and served as Bremer County Attorney.
Frederic's father, Fred Rewoldt, started Farmers Savings Bank in Frederika in 1926 with the help of his sister, Adele Rewoldt, and two employees. Following the loss of a key employee in an auto accident, the family returned to Frederika. Frederic was in seventh grade at the time and was given his own key to begin working in the bank alongside his father. He continued his employment there until 2005 and served as Board Emeritus until his death.
Frederic served as Frederika City Clerk for many years and was a Frederika Volunteer Fireman for 50 years. He was active in the Greater Bremer County Development organization during its existence, served as a Boy Scout leader with his close friend Keith Carroll, and was a member the Butler-Bremer Communications board for 42 years. Frederic attended St. John's Lutheran Church in Frederika, played dartball, and served on the council. He was not one to skip Sunday worship and coordinated the weekly worship greeter program for many years.
As a bank promotion, he introduced bus trips for customers to the Farm Progress Shows in locations in Iowa. He proudly sponsored softball teams through the years including the growing up years of his son, Frederic John. Frederic started the tradition for homeruns to be celebrated with free malts at Edna's Café in Frederika. The Farmer's Savings Bank teams still earn trophies today in the summer league.
Frederic loved to play cards, especially shapskopf, and cheering for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Frederic married Mary Agnes Budweg on June 26, 1954 in New Hampton. They became parents of Margaret Jane (MJ) and Frederic John. He was a doting grandfather to Frederic Andrew and Elizabeth Margaret Smith, Frederic Ian and Abby Lee Rewoldt. He adored Frederic Samson and Naomi Joy Smith, his two great-grandchildren.
Frederic will be remembered as a man who lived generously, sending fresh flowers to customers' anniversary celebrations, personally delivering turkeys at Thanksgiving to area church pastors and poinsettias to those in care centers during Christmas. He went to work for over 60 years closely sharing life's joys and challenges of those he served, through good times and bad. Frederic was diagnosed with epilepsy in his youth but never treated it like a handicap. He was a mentor to his family and friends as someone who claimed the best in each day and did not waste a minute of life complaining. One of his favorite teachings was, "It is better to give than receive."
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary, of New Hampton IA, daughter Margaret Jane (MJ) (Dr. Andrew) Smith of Guttenberg IA, his son Frederic John (Dana) Rewoldt of Huxley, IA; grandchildren Frederic Andrew (Kate) Smith of St. Paul, MN and their two children Frederic Samson and Naomi Joy, Elizabeth Margaret Smith of Milwaukee WI, Frederic Ian Rewoldt of Indianapolis, IN and Abby Lee Rewoldt of Iowa City; his sister-in-law, Susan Pearce Rewoldt, of Lebanon OR, many relatives, long-time friends and loyal customers.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gerhardt
in infancy, and Robert Rewoldt.
The family invites memorials in Frederic's name to the local .
Fred experienced professional health care delivered with amazing love at Linn Haven in New Hampton. The family can never thank the staff enough for treating Fred like their own family.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 22, 2019