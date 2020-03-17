Home

Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Gary Arp
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Hiawatha, IA
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church, LCMS
Hiawatha, IA
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran cemetery
Clarinda, IA
Rev. Dr. Gary M. Arp

Rev. Dr. Gary M. Arp Obituary
Rev. Dr. Gary M. Arp, 85, of Marion, died peacefully at his home Thursday morning, March 12, 2020 with his wife, Marjorie, at his side. Following a long illness Gary looked forward to going to be with Jesus and all those saints who went before him. Rev. 2:10b "Be faithful until death and I will give you the crown of life."

His funeral service will be at Zion Lutheran Church, LCMS, 201 1st Ave, Hiawatha, on Monday, March 16 at 11 a.m., with family visitation at the church at 9 a.m., and general visitation at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served following the service. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family.

Burial will be Tuesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Clarinda, at 1 p.m. Gary served as Pastor of Immanuel from 1970-1983. Lunch will be served following the committal service.

Memorials are family choice to be directed to Zion Lutheran Church & Iowa District East of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. Gary & Marjorie have been long time members of Zion Lutheran Church and Gary served as District President of Iowa District East from 2000-2009.

For the full obituary and to leave condolences go to www.teahenfuneralhome.com
Published in Waverly Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020
