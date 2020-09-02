Gary "Bix" W. Bixler, 71, of Waverly, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Bix was born December 12, 1948, in Independence, the son of Leonard and Marjorie (McCray) Bixler. He was raised by Marjorie and Lyle Harris. He graduated from Fort Dodge High School and then entered the United States Army, where he served until his honorable discharge. Upon his return he traveled the country for nearly a year before landing in Waverly. On June 19, 1982, he was united in marriage to Kim Coonradt at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. He partnered alongside Bob Cousin at Cousin Custom Builders from June 4, 1990 until his retirement on December 5, 2012. After retirement he worked for several area businesses.
Bix enjoyed the simple things in life; family, a strong group of friends, golf, and cocktail hour, usually in that order but he was known to switch it up from time to time. The 30 years of fishing and vacationing with the family to Hayward, Wisconsin was always a highlight for Bix. His kids and grandkids meant the world to him, he was the greatest "Papa." In his free time he enjoyed reading and staying active.
Bix is survived by his wife, Kim, of Waverly, two daughters; Katie (Aaron) Creger, of Urbandale, and Betsy (Matt) Davis, of Waverly, one son; Joe (Carrie) Bixler, of Charlotte, North Carolina, six grandchildren and one on the way; Elly, Colton, and Crew Creger, Guy and Sloane Davis and Leona and Baby Boy Bixler due in December, and one brother; Scott (Jan) Bixler, of Missoula, Montana. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dale Bixler.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at Harlington Cemetery with Rev. Arthur Bergren officiating. Military Rites will be presented by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard. A 'Party' for Bix will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.