Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187

Gary Wayne DeBower


1962 - 2020
Gary Wayne DeBower Obituary
Gary Wayne DeBower, 57, of Waverly, died Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Tripoli Nursing Home in Tripoli.
Gary was born March 7, 1962, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Wayne and Betty (Beebe) DeBower. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1980. He then attended Hawkeye Tech where he earned a certification in welding. Over the years he worked as a welder for Havens Steel, Clay Equipment, Koering and Unverferth, where he was currently employed. On November 23, 2010, he was united in marriage to his longtime companion Laura Cooley at their home in Waverly. Laura passed away November 28, 2010.
Gary was an avid outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed fishing trips to Minnesota and traveling with Laura. He also enjoyed camping, Scuba diving and driving his '77 CJ5 Jeep.
Gary is survived by three sisters; Marilynne (Phillip) Davis of Walker, Minnesota, Cheryl DeBower of Waverly, Patricia DeBower of Waverly, one brother; Mark DeBower of Waverly, three nephews; Zachary, Douglas and Joshua, two great nieces; October and LouAnna, four great nephews; Austin, Leland, Lucas and Augustis. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Laura Cooley DeBower, and grandparents; Frank and Ella DeBower and Floyd and Neva Beebe.
Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly with Pastor Jon Hennings officiating. Burial will follow in the Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Memorials may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.comwww.kaisercorson.com>.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020
