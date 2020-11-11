Geneva Weiss, 81, of Plainfield, died Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Country Meadow Place in Mason City.



A family funeral service will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory - Olson Chapel in Nashua. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Nashua. Those attending are asked to practice social distancing guideline and wear a face covering.



Geneva Jean (Eick) Weiss, the daughter of Raymond and Elsie (Zander) Eick, was born on November 27, 1938, in rural Plainfield, Iowa. She was baptized, confirmed and for a period time taught Sunday School at St. John's Lutheran Western Douglas in rural Plainfield. She also received her education in the Plainfield School System graduating from Plainfield High School in 1957.



After graduating Geneva moved to Waverly and worked at Lutheran Mutual until May 1960, when she was united in marriage to Stanley Weiss. To this union they were blessed with four children: Kevin, Christine, Max and Michael. They lived on an acreage south of Nashua before moving to the Weiss family farm at Pearl Rock (rural Nashua) in 1975 and then in 1991 moved to an acreage north of Plainfield.



While her children were growing up, Geneva was a stay at home mom who enjoyed spending time with and caring for her family, gardening, planning and coordinating family activities and summer family vacations and helping out on the farm. In 1984, Geneva became the owner of Tropical Tan Spa in Waverly. Geneva very successfully operated the tanning salon until retiring in October 2016. Geneva also worked in the kitchen prepping food and serving meals at the Waverly Horse Sale every spring and fall sale for over 20 years.



Geneva enjoyed crafts, sewing, gardening, working in her yard, the outdoors and traveling and spending time with her family. She loved the holidays, especially Easter and Christmas. Her family always looked forward to the big Easter Egg Hunt and all the gifts and great food at Christmas. Everything Geneva did was with her family in mind. Her family is blessed to have many memories of great family times and travels to warm sunny destinations because of everything she did with and for them.



Living family members include her children: Kevin (Jody) Weiss, of Mason City, Christine (Michael) Goddard, of Cape Coral, Florida, Max (Lynn) Weiss, of Wabasha, Minnesota, and Michael (Renee) Weiss, of Plainfield; grandchildren: Jacob Weiss, Kyle Weiss, Casey (Shannon) Goddard, Kelsie Goddard, Nicole (Duel) Higgins, Hannah Weiss, Mekenna Weiss, Bailey Weiss, Rylee Weiss, Alexis Weiss; great-grandchildren: David Goddard, Grace Goddard, Timothy Goddard and Paisley Higgins; brother Eugene Eick, sister-in -law Kathy Eick, sister-in-law Darlene Weiss; and many nieces and nephews and other family members.



Geneva was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Elsie Eick, husband Stanley Weiss, grandson Michael Goddard, sister Marcille Green, brother-in-law Reverend William Green, brother Virgil Eick, sister-in-law Sharon Eick, father-in-law Max Weiss, mother-in-law Vada Weiss and brother-in-law Roland Weiss.

