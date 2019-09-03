|
George Frank Chester, age 91, of Plainfield, Iowa, died Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa.
George was born on August 15, 1928, in rural Plainfield, Iowa, the son of Nathan and Marie (Johnston) Chester. He attended country school north of the family farm through the 8th grade and later graduated from Plainfield High School.
On June 17, 1956, George was united in marriage to Evelyn Nuss at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly. The couple were stewards of the land and farmed together west of Plainfield, where they cared for their legacy dairy herd and were early adopters of no-till and terrace farming. For a short time, they also farmed in the state of Oregon, where they would make trips out to plant wheat in the spring and return to harvest in the fall. The couple retired from farming in 2010.
George was a member of United Methodist Church in Plainfield. As a young man, he relished playing town league baseball and cheered on his favorite teams throughout his life. George's greatest enjoyment was time with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Big smiles were abound from the young and young at heart when Grandpa provided rides on the Gator.
George's memory is honored by: a son, Steven Chester of Aurora, Colorado; daughter, Ann (Timothy) Pross of Atlantic, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Chester of Shell Rock, Iowa; six grandchildren, Aleshia (Nick) Bloker, Adam Chester, Ariel Chester, Ashley Chester, Ethan Pross, and Justin Chester; three great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Savannah, and Grayson Bloker; and brother, Lemar (Judy) Chester of Plainfield, Iowa. He was preceded in death by: his parents, Nathan and Marie Chester; wife, Evelyn (Nuss) Chester; son, Kevin Chester; sister, Lorraine Dietz; and brother, Kent Chester.
George has been cremated. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7, at Plainfield United Methodist Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, at the United Methodist Church in Plainfield, Iowa, with Pastor Valerie Ridnouer officiating. There will be a time of fellowship and lunch following the service at the church. Private burial of his cremains will be at Willow Lawn Cemetery in Plainfield. Memorials may be directed to George's family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Sept. 3, 2019