Geraldine "Geri" Lola Ruth, 80, of Clarksville, Iowa, passed away on October 28, 2019 at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly.
Geraldine was born on January 27, 1939, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Oscea and Clara (Fern) Willson. She was raised in Shell Rock and attended the Shell Rock Schools until the eighth grade. Geraldine later earned her General Education Degree. On August 30, 1953, Geraldine was united in marriage to Ralph Arnold Ruth at the United Methodist Church in Shell Rock. She spent most of her life as a homemaker and also worked for B.E. Mick's in Waverly for six years. Her enjoyments included sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading, and collecting bells. Geraldine was a member of the Shell Rock United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and the Rebecca Ledge. She also served on the Clarksville Nursing Home auxiliary and was a volunteer with Cedar Valley Hospice in Waverly. Ralph passed away on September 27, 2018.
Geraldine is survived by a son, James Ruth of Waterloo; a daughter, Peggy Ruth of Allison; a son, Robert (Dawn) Ruth of Plainfield, a daughter, Karla (Lawrence) Wheeler of Waverly, and a son, William (Teresa) Ruth of Sumner; ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Florence (Gerald) Williams of Colorado, and Verna (Al) Barton of Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph, a sister, Gertrude Wilken, two brothers, Harold Willson and Russell Willson; and a great-granddaughter, Jaycee.
Memorial services will be held at 1p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Shell Rock United Methodist Church in Shell Rock with Pastor Joan Thomas and Pastor Allen Biere officiating. The family will greet family and friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church. Burial of Cremains will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to the family and the online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187
Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 31, 2019