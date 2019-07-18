Home

Gertie Grace Wright Obituary
Gertie Grace Wright, 99, of Waverly, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019, at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held on July 27, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Waverly, with Pastors Dan Eloe officiating. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on July 26, 2019, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the Bremer County Historical Museum. Online condolences may be left at www.kaiser-corson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Published in Waverly Democrat on July 18, 2019
