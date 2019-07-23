Services Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 319-352-1187 Visitation 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM First Baptist Church Waverly , IA Funeral service 10:30 AM First Baptist Church Waverly , IA Resources More Obituaries for Gertie Wright Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gertie Grace (Evers) Wright

1920 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Gertie Grace Wright, 99, of rural Waverly, Iowa, died early Wednesday morning, July 17, 2019, after a brief stay at the Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa.



Gertie Grace Evers, daughter of Eno and Minnie (De Buhr) Evers, was born May 23, 1920, near New Hartford, Iowa, and lived all her life in Butler and Bremer Counties. She attended country schools in Butler County, where she was graduated from eighth grade at Allison No. 5, in 1934. Gertie then attended New Hartford High School for one year and was graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1938.



On February 22, 1939, she married Clare (C.L. or "Charlie") Wright in Waverly, Iowa. The couple made their home near Shell Rock, Iowa, where Charlie did carpentry and masonry work. In 1943, the couple moved to a rented farm south of Shell Rock and started farming. In 1948 they purchased a farm southeast of Waverly where they farmed until Charlie's death in 1991. Gertie continued to live on the family farm for the remainder of her life.



Gertie is survived by a daughter, Kay Ann (Dennis) Brown of Frederika, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Elaine Wright of Waverly, Iowa; and some very special people, Eric Mason and his family of Waverly, Iowa. Eric spent most of his early life in Gertie and Charlie's home. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Becky (Tom) Adix of Denver, Colorado; Jeff (Kathleen) Wright of Parkville, Missouri; Jill (Matt) Backus of Columbia, Missouri; Julie (Brian) Faust of Plover, Wisconsin and Mark (Meredith) Brown of Waverly, Iowa; eleven great-grandchildren: Alexa, Sam, Sinjun, Waylon, Zeke, Zemirah, Zivah, Jacob, Hannah, Grace and Rosalina Jane; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. Gertie was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie; a son, Jim Lee Wright; a granddaughter, Brenda Brown; her parents; a brother, Harm Evers; two sisters-in-law, Louise Evers and Frances Evers; and a niece, Cathie Evers.



Gertie accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior February 28, 1954, during Evangelistic meetings held at First Baptist Church in Waverly. Two of her special verses were Ephesians 2: 8-9. She followed the Lord in believers' Baptism on September 26, 1965, became a member of First Baptist Church in Waverly and worshipped with like believers there until her death.



Gertie lived an active life. Her love for children was shown by teaching Sunday School and Bible School for more than fifty years. She also served at her church as secretary and treasurer of Faith Circle for many years and helped in the church nursery and kitchen. Gertie was a registered Girl Scout for over forty years and served in many capacities with local scouts. She was a long-time assistant troop leader, a trainer and an assistant director at Sacajawea Girl Scout Camp for many years. She worked alongside her husband to manage responsibilities on the family farm and supplemented the family income by raising poultry and eggs to sell as well as providing daycare for small children. Gertie enjoyed baking, crafts, yard work, flowers, traveling and spending time with her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren provided much joy in her life.



Pastor Dan Eloe will officiate funeral services at 10:30 on Saturday, July 27, at First Baptist Church in Waverly. Burial will be at Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Guests are invited to return to the church for lunch. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour before services.



Memorials may be directed to Bremer County Historical Society or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at: www.kaiser-corson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. (319) 352-1187. Published in Waverly Democrat on July 23, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries