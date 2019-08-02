|
|
Gertrude L. Dettmering, 88, of Tripoli, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
Funeral services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dennis Niezwaag officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Lutheran Church-Crane Creek Cemetery, rural Tripoli. Visitation will precede the funeral on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made in Gertrude's name to the Tripoli Ambulance Services or to the family for later designation. Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli is assisting Gertrude's family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Gertrude LouAnne, daughter of Otto and Martha (Hesse) Richmann was born October 29, 1930, in Klinger. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Readlyn. Gertrude attended the Parochial School through eighth grade and would later graduate from Readlyn High School. On August 29, 1949, she was united in marriage with Donald Dettmering at Immanuel Lutheran Church. To this union three children were born, Denise, Donell, and Daniel. In addition to assisting her husband on the family's farm, rural Tripoli, Gertrude worked as a CNA at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner and later at the Tripoli Nursing & Rehab. She was a long time member of St. John Lutheran Church-Crane Creek, rural Tripoli where she was a Sunday School Teacher and served as a chaperone for the Luther League. Gertrude and Donald served together on the Tripoli Ambulance Service for twenty years. When the couple retired from farming in 1987, they moved in to Tripoli. The family formed a band the "Golden Stars" which Gertrude served as the organizer, whether it be scheduling events, making posters, or assisting in any way she could. She enjoyed gardening, canning, raising chickens, and was an avid collector of earrings.
Gertrude is survived by her three children, Denise (David) Schavey, of Blue Earth, Minnesota, Donell (Marvin) Dittmer, of Waverly, and Daniel (Barb) Dettmering, of Zearing; six grandchildren, Matthew (Kristin Wendland) Dittmer, Michell (Dan) Buls, Dane (Katie) Dettmering, Drew (Aryn) Dettmering, Brian (Vanessa Juarez) Schavey, and Kevin Schavey; three great-grandchildren, Sophie and Liam Buls, and Sloane Dettmering; brother, Donald (JoAnn) Richmann, of Waverly; two sisters-in-law, LaVelle Richmann, of Iowa Falls, and Kathie Dettmering, of Waverly.
In addition to her parents and parents-in-law, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, who died in 2009; two brothers, Melvin and Eldon "Joe" Richmann; one sister, Dorothy Shaner; and one brother-in-law, Merlin Dettmering.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 2, 2019