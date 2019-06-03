Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gilmore Nicholas "Gil" Taiber. View Sign Service Information Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home 218 2nd St. SE Waverly , IA 50677 (319)-352-1187 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Riviera Roose Community Center 307 Maple St. Janesville , IA Send Flowers Obituary

The world lost an amazing son, brother, cousin, grandson, and friend in Gilmore Nicholas Taiber when he died in a tragic car accident on May 30, 2019.



Gil was about to complete his junior year of high school had countless strengths-he was smart, funny, and kind. Gil was gentle in spirit, sensitive, hardworking, with a great future ahead of him. Gil was an exceptional student and always carried a job; his family enjoyed visiting him at the Maid-Rite and slurping milkshakes made by Gil.



Gil spent countless hours in the gym perfecting his basketball game. In addition to Holmes Junior High, Cedar Falls High School, and Janesville, Gil played for Tiger Pride, Team Iowa, and finished on a high note with the Iowa Prep. He was in the process of being recruited by various collegiate basketball team's, and was looking forward to several basketball camps this summer.



Gil's friends meant the world to him. In his younger years, Gil and his buddies were known to terrorize Cedar Falls on roller blades. A box of $5 Pizza in one hand, fishing pole in the other, and the JBL in his backpack. In addition to the many social gatherings, he loved fishing with his buddies in local ponds and rivers; he even got in a few deep-sea excursions with his family. Gil loved snowboarding with his dad, siblings, uncles, and cousins; hip hop, country, and Motley Crue.



Gil is survived by his parents Jon Taiber & Emily Allaire (Jason Gomes), siblings Egan and Allaire Taiber, Jordan, Olivia, and Iris Gomes, his grandparents Pat Kelly, Tom & Sue Taiber, Doug & Ann Allaire, and Jean Gomes, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. And special friend Grace Hovenga.



Preceded in death by his great-grandparents Gordon & Lue Zurbriggen, Anton & Marie Taiber, Jim & Virginia Allaire, & Thomas Kelly.



Through the Iowa Donor Network, Gil's tissues will potentially help 200 recipients in need of heart valves, skin, bones, parts of his eyes, and major arteries.



Friends and family are gathering on Monday June 3, 2019 from 4 – 7 pm at the Riviera Roose in Janesville. All are welcome. Online condolences for Gil may be left at



A tax-deductible scholarship fund for academic excellence and athletic determination, coupled with a strong work ethic has been established in Gil's name. Donations can be made at



