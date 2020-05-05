Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Gov. Kim Reynolds, gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people. Private family graveside services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church Cemetery. There will be a private family viewing at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli. Please join the family at 2:15 p.m., Monday, May 4, via Facebook Live on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Facebook Page. A celebration of life service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made in Gladys' name to Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli, Tripoli Schools Fine Arts or Athletic Boosters, Tripoli Pool, or Tripoli Library. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Gladys Mae (Kuethe) Rettig was born January 18, 1933 on a farm near Tripoli to Harold and Edna (Meier) Kuethe. She was baptized on February 5, 1933 at St. John's Lutheran Church rural Tripoli, by Pastor Hanff. On March 30, 1947 she was confirmed by Pastor Hanff.
Gladys graduated from Tripoli High School with the class of 1951. On August 5, 1951 she was united in marriage to Gerhardt R. Rettig at Grace Lutheran Church, Tripoli, by Rev. William Goetz. To this union were born two children, Richard and Joan.
Gladys worked side by side with her husband, Gerhardt, for over 40 years at Rettig Funeral Home and Rettig Furniture store, both in Tripoli. She honored and served God her entire life as an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday School, Bible School, a member of the Alter Guild, Women of the Church, Senior Choir and funeral committee. Gladys was an original member of the Grace Bell Choir and enjoyed playing her bells for over 40 years.
Gladys dedicated her life to serving her community. She chaired the Tripoli Days committee for many years and took great pride in organizing the parades. She helped start the Christmas around Tripoli celebration, was a member of the Christmas Boutique committee and the Tripoli Commercial Club. Gladys led an aqua-size class at the indoor pool, was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hat Society. In her retirement years, she worked at the Tripoli Library.
Gladys loved participating in the Fine Arts Boosters production every year. Always a big supporter of Tripoli schools, she served on various committees through the years and closely followed all school activities.
Gladys and Gerhardt were University of Iowa football fans and enjoyed attending many bowl games. Their greatest joy, however, was attending Wartburg and Simpson football games to watch their grandsons play.
Gladys was an avid golfer, getting a hole-in-one at Maple Hills in Tripoli. She also enjoyed ice skating, bowling and cross country skiing. She was a wonderful cook and loved to entertain family and friends; and no meal was complete without a tasty dessert!
Her death occurred on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly Iowa. She was 87 years old. Gladys was a very loving, compassionate person. She possessed boundless energy, which she always used for good. A smile and kind words were her gifts to everyone.
Gladys is survived by her children, Dr. Richard Rettig and his wife Annita of Tripoli and Joan Rettig and her husband Dr. Bill Hickey of Madison, Wisconsin; two grandsons and their families, Dr. Garrett Rettig and his wife Denise of Coralville, and their children, Reece, Tate, and Trey; and Taylor Rettig and his wife Jessica of Cedar Falls and their children Roman, Jovie and Cal. Also surviving are one sister Alice (Mel) Olsen of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, sister-in-law Rochelle Kuethe of Tripoli; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Gerhardt on January 15, 2005, her brother Wendall, sister and brother-in-law Donna and Leo Sauerbrei and nephew Jon Martin.
Published in Waverly Democrat on May 5, 2020.