Gwendolyn E. Schoonover, 90, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, January 18, at her home.
Gwen was born on January 6, 1930 in LaPorte, CO, the daughter of Homer and Ella (Eikenberry) Lucas. She grew up on a farm near Nashua, Iowa. Gwen had fond memories of playing in the creek at their farm with her two older brothers, James (David) and Kent. The farm was sold to Iowa State and is now the ISU Northeast Iowa Research Farm and the Borlaug Learning Center. Gwen graduated from Nashua High School in 1947. She attended Cornell College. Following college, she worked at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo where she met her future sister-in-law. A blind date led to her marriage to Leo Perry Schoonover on September 25, 1955 at the First Methodist Church in Nashua. Leo and Gwen had three children, Michael Edwin, David Leo, and LeeAnna.
Gwen worked as a teller at First National Bank in Waverly for many years. She then worked until retirement as a record keeper at Rohlf Memorial Clinic. Though Gwen preferred to stay close to home, she and Leo took the trip of a lifetime by driving to Alaska. Leo and Gwen also enjoyed fall camping trips.
Following Leo's stroke in 2005, Gwen cared for him in their home until shortly before his death in 2018. During Leo's hospitalization, health-care workers were amazed that a woman of her size was able to care for a man of his size for so long. But they had a routine, and made things work home for as long as they could.
Gwen was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church where she served loyally in many capacities including United Methodist Women, choir, funeral and finance committees, and organizing the folding of monthly newsletters. She stayed active and enjoyed being outdoors, walking, doing yard work, and eating ice-cream-especially with her grandchildren!
Gwen is survived by a son, David (Marilyn) Schoonover of Wisconsin; and a daughter, LeeAnna (David) Ausberger of Jefferson, Iowa; six grandchildren, Michael, Sarah, and Leah Schoonover; and Lucas, Sophia, and Nathan Ausberger. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Michael, her brothers, Kent and James, and her husband, Leo.
Memorial Services will be held at a.m. on Saturday, January 25, at Heritage United Methodist Church in Waverly. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to Heritage United Methodist Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020