Harold Henning, 90, of Shell Rock, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his residence.
Harold was born on May 21, 1930, the son of Charles and Katie (Dose) Henning in Greene. He attended rural Butler county school. He served with U.S. Army from 1952 until his discharge in 1954. On June 10, 1956, he was united in marriage to Margaret Thies in Readlyn. Harold was a lifelong farmer.
He was a member of Peace United Church of Christ where he served in many capacities. Member of the American Legion, VFW and Farm Bureau. He enjoyed farming, gardening, playing cards, wintering in Texas with friends, spending time with family and friends and attending his grand and great grandchildren's events.
Survivors are his wife, Margaret Henning, of Shell Rock; children. Ken (Lorie) Henning, of Shell Rock, Audrey (Jerry) Elsamiller, of Waverly and Joanne Henning, of Shell Rock; five grandchildren, Benjamin (Jaime) Henning, Andrew (Shiloh) Henning, Cathryn (Jim) Baumgartner, Jonathon (Rebecca) Elsamiller and Emilie (Dietrich) Drenkow; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Anne George, brother, William (Jean) Henning and in-laws, Joe Wedeking Sr. and Burton (Ellen) Thies, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, John, George, Andrew, Adolf, Charles, and Rudy Henning and sisters, Alice Lundberg, Jennie Henning and Elizabeth Wedeking.
Private family Funeral service will be held on Friday at Peace United Church of Christ. Burial will follow in Harlington cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the Henning family and online condolences left at www.kaisercorson.com.
The funeral service will be live streamed at 10:30 a.m. on Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page.