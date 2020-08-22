Harold James Ripley, 92, of Shell Rock, passed away peacefully from a stroke on August 17, 2020, at the Shell Rock Health Care Center.



Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Willow Lawn Cemetery, Plainfield.



Born March 18, 1928 to Theodore and Verlie (Smith) Michaelsen.



Harold leaves behind his loving wife, Judy (Stigers) Ripley, Children: Barry Ripley, Barbara (Tom) Morstad and Richard Ripley (Florrie); Grandchildren: Michelle (Rick) Berens; Pat (Trista) Morstad; Matthew (Lauren) Morstad; Chris (Rebecca) Ripley; and Aaron (Sarah) Ripley; Great-grandchildren: Alexandra, Colton, Logan, Toby, Sophia, Brody, Abby, Patrick, Marea, Will, Max, Ella and Myah; Great-great-grandchildren: Noah, Christian and Abel; and siblings: Larry Linsey and Joyce (Michaelsen) Bruce



Preceding him in death were his parents; son, Michael Ripley; daughter, Candace Leahy; three sisters; and two brothers.

