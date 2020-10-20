1/1
Harold W. Meier
1925 - 2020
Harold W. Meier, 94, of Readlyn, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli.

Harold was born on December 13, 1925, rural Artesian, in Bremer County, Iowa, the son of Carl and Alma (Schaefer) Meier. He was baptized on January 1, 1926, and confirmed on April 2, 1939, both at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Artesian. He attended rural school at Jefferson No. 1, St. Paul's Parochial School, and graduated from Waverly High School in 1943. He was united in marriage to Delores Harms on September 19, 1948, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Maxfield. While working, Harold worked as a butter maker until 1952. In 1952, Harold and Delores started Meier's Tastie Crème in Denver, which they had until 1963. From 1963 to 1970, they owned a small motel in Waterloo. While owning the motel, Harold started working at John Deere in 1966 and retired in 1987.

In his spare time, Harold enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and playing cards. He especially enjoyed his grandkids and great grandkids. In 2000, he was crowned Readlyn's Grump at Grump Days.

Harold is survived by his wife, Delores, of Readlyn; a daughter, Judy (LaVerne) Leistikow, of Readlyn; a son, Sherwin (Jeni) Meier, of Elk Run Heights; a daughter, Dawn (David) Koehler, of Cedar Falls; and a son, Todd Meier, of Des Moines; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Luella Harms, of Tripoli; a sister, Mildred Dankenbring, of Cedar Falls; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Meier, of West Des Moines. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Leota Meier, Eldo Meier, Alvin Meier, Helen Tietje and Eugene Meier.

Private funeral services was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church in Readlyn. The service was livestreamed at 11 a.m. on the Zion Lutheran Church Facebook Page. There was a public visitation on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com and memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes in Readlyn is assisting the family.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
OCT
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
OCT
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The service will be livestreamed on the Zion Lutheran Church Facebook Page
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
205 Highland Ave
Readlyn, IA 50668
(319) 279-3551
