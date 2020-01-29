|
|
Henrietta Joehanna Reints, age 91, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.
Henrietta was born on June 16, 1928, in Clarksville, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Mattie (Timmer) Johnson. She was baptized on August 14, 1932, at Parkersburg Christian Reformed Church and on March 23, 1947, she was confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Clarksville. Henrietta graduated from the Shell Rock High School in 1946. On November 17, 1946, Henrietta was united in marriage to Siegfried Reints at St. John's Lutheran Church in Clarksville. The couple spent their life farming together east of Shell Rock. Henrietta also owned and operated Cherry Street Varieties in Shell Rock from 1981 - 1997. She was known as the "Candy Lady", the school kids would stop on their way home from school for one cent candy.
Henrietta was a member of Shell Rock Avery-Slight American Legion Auxillary, where she was Membership Chairman for fifty years. A past member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Clarksville and currently a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. She was very active in her churches teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, and a member of Faith Quilters. Henrietta's family was her greatest enjoyment in life, however, she also enjoyed participating in the Shell Rock Swing Show and tending to her flower beds.
Henrietta's memory is honored by: three children, Deanne (Tom) Stevens of Winona, Minnesota, Steve (Rhonda) Reints of Shell Rock, and Pam (Charlie) Droste of Shell Rock; five grandchildren, Jessica (Rick) Beem, Matt (Christina) Reints, Ben (Sarah) Driscoll, Betsie (Jake Nichols) Driscoll, and Nate Stevens; seven great-grandchildren, Abbey and Logan Beem, Desmond Driscoll, Eden, Jonas, and Emelia Driscoll-Nichols, and Elliott Reints; two brothers-in-law, Frank Reints and Elso Reints both of Shell Rock; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Reints of Winona, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and a brother, Harm Johnson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 31, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock with Pastor Kim Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Faith Lutheran Church, or donors choice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family with arrangements 319-885-4321.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020