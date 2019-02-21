Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Isabelle A. Johnston, 89, of Cascade, formerly of Dubuque and Waverly, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade. Friends and relatives of Isabelle may call from 10 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade. She was born Nov. 13, 1929 in Bremer, daughter of Joseph and Alice (Rohde) Anhalt.

She is a graduate of Waverly High School in Waverly. She was the Director of Personnel for the University Of North Carolina School Of Arts. She also worked as an Administrative Assistant at the University of Dubuque in Dubuque. She was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Waverly.

She is survived by two daughters, Marcia (Matt) Campbell, of Waverly, and Jeanne Johnston, of Engelwood, Florida; one son, Christopher (Kari) Johnston of Cascade; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lavonne Birge, of Omaha, Nebraska, Ardith Allison, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Shirley Davis, of Cedar Falls.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Laura Johnston in infancy; one son, Randall Johnston; and five brothers, James, Roger and Richard Anhalt, Ray and Dave Anhalt in infancy.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.

