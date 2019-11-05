Home

Ivan Lee Johnson Obituary
Ivan Lee Johnson, age 82, of Ionia, Iowa, died Friday, November 1, 2019, at Mayo Clinics in Rochester, Minnesota.

Funeral services were held at 10:30 on Monday, November 4, at Republic Community Church in rural Ionia. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Nashua. Visitation will be held at Republic Community Church on Monday, November 4, from 9:30 a.m. to the time of service. Memorials may be directed to Republic Community Church and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Nov. 5, 2019
