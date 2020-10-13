1/1
Rev. Jack Nation
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The Rev. Jack Nation, 90, of La Porte City, Iowa, and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo

Jack was born on June 20, 1930, in Anadarko, Oklahoma, the son of John Sr. and Viola (Rogers) Nation. He attended school in Anadarko, Oklahoma. Following school, Jack enlisted in the Army in June 1947. After being honorably discharged in December 1948, Jack moved back to Anadarko where he worked in a small aircraft factory. In 1949, moved to California and continued a career in aviation, rising through management ranks and traveling the world for Northrop Aircraft. In June of 1953, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Vickers and they were united in marriage to on December 18, 1953, in Los Angeles, California. The couple made their home in Carson, California, where their raised their son and five daughters. In 1976, the couple moved to Dallas, Texas, where Jack attended Christ For The Nations Institute, graduating in 1978. He then attended Clarksville School of Theology in Clarksville, Tennessee, receiving his Master of Divinity degree in 1980. Jack served as associate pastor in several churches including, Shady Grove Non-Denominational Church in Grand Prairie, Texas, from 1977-1982, Open Bible Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from 1982-1984, Open Bible Church in Waterloo, Iowa, from 1985-1986. Jack served as Senior Pastor at Open Bible Church in Waverly, Iowa, from 1986 until retiring in 1997.

In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with family, his Internet Ministry, doing carpentry projects around the home.

Jack is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of La Porte City; five daughters, Vicki (Jim) Webster, of Waverly, Tammi (Richard) Mann, of Kernersville, North Carolina, Lorri (Ron) Rottinghaus, of La Porte City, Conni (Gary) Kujanson, of Milford, Iowa, Sherri (David) Black, of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret Taylor, of Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jackie Nation Jr.; five siblings, Louise Matlock, Mary Flora, John Nation Jr, Gerald Nation and Roy Nation.

A church and family conducted memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Life Church in Waverly. A private burial of cremains will be held in Harlington Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Memorials may be directed to the Care Initiatives Hospice.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly assisted the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved