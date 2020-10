The Rev. Jack Nation, 90, of La Porte City, Iowa, and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Ravenwood Specialty Care in WaterlooJack was born on June 20, 1930, in Anadarko, Oklahoma, the son of John Sr. and Viola (Rogers) Nation. He attended school in Anadarko, Oklahoma. Following school, Jack enlisted in the Army in June 1947. After being honorably discharged in December 1948, Jack moved back to Anadarko where he worked in a small aircraft factory. In 1949, moved to California and continued a career in aviation, rising through management ranks and traveling the world for Northrop Aircraft. In June of 1953, he met the love of his life, Dorothy Vickers and they were united in marriage to on December 18, 1953, in Los Angeles, California. The couple made their home in Carson, California, where their raised their son and five daughters. In 1976, the couple moved to Dallas, Texas, where Jack attended Christ For The Nations Institute, graduating in 1978. He then attended Clarksville School of Theology in Clarksville, Tennessee, receiving his Master of Divinity degree in 1980. Jack served as associate pastor in several churches including, Shady Grove Non-Denominational Church in Grand Prairie, Texas, from 1977-1982, Open Bible Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from 1982-1984, Open Bible Church in Waterloo, Iowa, from 1985-1986. Jack served as Senior Pastor at Open Bible Church in Waverly, Iowa, from 1986 until retiring in 1997.In his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with family, his Internet Ministry, doing carpentry projects around the home.Jack is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of La Porte City; five daughters, Vicki (Jim) Webster, of Waverly, Tammi (Richard) Mann, of Kernersville, North Carolina, Lorri (Ron) Rottinghaus, of La Porte City, Conni (Gary) Kujanson, of Milford, Iowa, Sherri (David) Black, of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and a sister, Margaret Taylor, of Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jackie Nation Jr.; five siblings, Louise Matlock, Mary Flora, John Nation Jr, Gerald Nation and Roy Nation.A church and family conducted memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Life Church in Waverly. A private burial of cremains will be held in Harlington Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Memorials may be directed to the Care Initiatives Hospice.Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly assisted the family.