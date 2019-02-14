Obituary Guest Book View Sign

James "Jim" Oltmann, 63, of Grimes, passed away in an automobile accident due to a cardiac event on Sunday, February 10, 2019 near Grimes. He was born on April 5, 1955, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, to James R. and Barbara (Williams) Oltmann.

Jim graduated from Allison-Bristow High School in 1973 in Allison. Jim was united in marriage on May 2, 1980 at the United Methodist Church in Nashua to Diane Kellner. To this union, two children were born, James "Jimmy" and Jamie. Jim's career began at the Kelsey locker as a meat cutter. His dream of owning his own business became true when he owned and operated the Shell Rock Locker and Poultry in Shell Rock. In 1984, he started as a Meat Manager for Food 4 Less and the family was transferred to the Des Moines metro area and have lived in Grimes since. In 1996, Jim owned and operated his Brownsberry Route around the Des Moines area. This was when the family bought a lake house on Sun Valley Lake, Ellston, IA. The route allowed Jim to spend many days and weekends at the lake enjoying life. This was, of course, if the kids did not have any school events going on-he never missed an event. He was on the football chain gang for all of Jimmy's and some of Jamie's high school years. When Jimmy went to college, Jim and Diane would make it to all the football games. He was very proud of his children's achievements and they were his pride and joy. In 2011, Jim left the route and began working at 3M in Ames until his passing.

Jim loved to fish, hunt and spend time outside with Jimmy and watching TV and going to movies with Jamie. He enjoyed going back home with his family hanging out. He was always seen around town with the dogs hanging out the window. His dogs were part of his family. In 2012, our family expanded with the birth of his only grandchild, Brinley Kate Oltmann. He loved being a grandpa and watching her grow up.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Diane of Grimes; son Jimmy (Kate Flater- fiancée) of Ankeny; daughter Dr. Jamie of Waterloo; father, James R.; brothers Joel (Deb), Jon (Diane) and Sister Mary (Mike) Hall all of Allison; brother-in-laws Charles of Ionia, Leroy of Charles City and sister-in-law Cindy (Mason Larson) Kellner of Cedar Falls and many nieces and nephews and the family's four legged companions, Josie, Ginger, Rue, Sadie and Stella. He was preceded in death by mother Barbra, father and mother-in-law John and Lorraine Kellner and brother-in-law Craig Kellner and the family's four legged companions, Jody, Jill, Abby and Chloe.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Grimes, from 4-7 p.m. Service will be at 2 p.m. at the Trinity Reformed Church in Allison, with a visitation from noon-2 p.m. Burial at the Allison Cemetery will be immediately following the service.

