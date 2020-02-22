Home

Jane Elizabeth Boswell Quin
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187

Jane Elizabeth Boswell Quin

Jane Elizabeth Boswell Quin Obituary
Jane Elizabeth Boswell Quin, age 97, of Shell Rock, Iowa and formerly of Flint, Michigan, died Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Shell Rock Health Care Center.

Jane has been cremated and memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Jane's family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Feb. 22, 2020
