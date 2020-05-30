Janet Elizabeth (Ager) Westendorf, 84, of Denver and formerly of Waverly, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Denver Sunset Home in Denver.
Janet was born on January 25, 1936, in Dubuque, the daughter of Charles M. and Elizabeth (Coy) Ager. She was baptized and later confirmed in the Lutheran faith. The family moved to Manchester, where she completed high school. She attended one year of the Parish Education course Wartburg College.
On October 2, 1955, she was united in marriage to Stanley James Westendorf, of Waverly, at the St. John Lutheran Church in Luana. To this union were born two daughters, and four sons.
She worked as a nurse aid at Bartels Lutheran Home and the Denver Sunset Home. After further education she became a certified nurses aid. She loved working with the elderly and worked in care centers in Fredericksburg, Texas, when the family lived there.
She is survived by her children, Calvin (Jodee) Westendorf, of Austin, Texas, Carla (Roger) Christensen, of Allison, Susan (Don) Harris, of Muskegon, Michigan, Michael (Sophie) Westendorf, of Columbia, Maryland, Eric (Cheri) Westendorf, of Waverly, and Justin Westendorf, of Shell Rock; nine grandchildren, Cody Westendorf, Nicole and Beau Aman; Jacob and Beth Christensen; Kolton James, Mikaila and Lance Westendorf; Rylee Westendorf, and Echo and Cody Harris; eight great-grandchildren; her brothers and sisters, Dorothy Lucas, of Strawberry Point; Anne (Derril) Boerschel, of Shell Rock, Alma Long, of Cedar Rapids, Beatrice (Rick) Koontz, of Cedar Falls, Pastor Theodore Ager, of Waterville, and Bev (Ohnstad) Ager. She was preceded in death by her husband Stanley, her grandparents, parents, two brothers, Charles and David Ager; a grandson, Kolton; her brothers-in-law, Carl Lucas and Jerry Long and her sisters-in-law, May Ager and Jean Ager.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Katie Rodriguez officiating. There will be a visitation on Monday at the funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Please respect the COVID 19 guidelines and use proper social distancing while at the funeral home. Burial will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the Westendorf family and online condolences may left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.
Published in Waverly Democrat on May 30, 2020.