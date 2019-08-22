Home

Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Jason Lee Schoo


1972 - 2019
Jason Lee Schoo Obituary
Jason Lee Schoo, 46, of Omaha, Nebraska, died August 19, 2019.

Jason was born on December 30, 1972. He graduated in 1991 from Nebraska City and attended Beatrice Community College and Kansas Newman in Wichita, Kansas. Worked at University of Nebraska Medical Center for 17 years in Head and Neck Oncology; was currently working at Charles Drew Health Clinic.

Jason was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching all sports, movies, and playing games on his phone. He enjoyed spending time with family and his many friends.

Jason was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Albert and Dena Carlson; paternal grandparents, Noel and Lavina Schoo; brother, Jeremy Schoo. He is survived by his mother, Nancy Schoo (Mike Birkel); father, James Schoo; brother, Jeff Schoo; aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Saturday, August 24 at 10 a.m. at the Heafey-Hoffman-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, Nebraska, who is making the arrangements.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019
