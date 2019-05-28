Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeanne Helene (Steimel) Reuter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jeanne Helene Reuter, 93, of Gilbertville, died of natural causes, Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Western Home Communities, Derry Suites, in Cedar Falls.



Mass of Christian Burial was 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with the Rev. Henry P. Huber, celebrant; the Revs. Lloyd E. Reuter and Craig E. Steimel, concelebrants. Music was provided by Sue Davis, organist, Carol Jordan, soloist, and the Resurrection Choir. Lectors were Karen Howe and John Reuter. Pall Bearers were Jeanne's grandchildren. Honorary Pall Bearers were Jeanne's great-grandchildren. Burial followed at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Raymond.



Visitation was 4-8 p.m., Monday, May 20 at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there was a Catholic Order of Foresters Rosary at 4 p.m. and a Vigil Service at 6 p.m. Visitation continued for an hour before services, Tuesday, at the church. Memorials will be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church and the .



Jeanne Helene Steimel was born September 1, 1925, in Waterloo, the daughter of Paul Steimel and Catherine (Schaefer) Steimel. She graduated from St. Mary of Mt. Carmel High School, Eagle Center, with the class of 1943. She then attended Mt. Mercy College in Cedar Rapids for two years. On April 21, 1946, she was united in marriage to Harold William Reuter at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Eagle Center. They made their home on the family farm outside of Jesup and Jeanne worked as a bookkeeper for the Wonder Bread Corporation in Waterloo. After moving within the area a couple times, they returned to the family farm in 1952. Jeanne was a homemaker and worked with Harold on the farm. After Harold's death in 1985, Jeanne eventually moved to Gilbertville, IA. In her early years, Jeanne enjoyed playing cards and going to dances with Harold and their group of friends. She also enjoyed the trips they took together. She liked to go to family gatherings and she loved to visit. Jeanne was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Raymond, IA and the Catholic Order of Foresters.



Jeanne is survived by a daughter, Janice (Jerald) Brettmann, of Denver; two sons, John "Jack" (Kathleen) Reuter, of Jesup, and Ronald (Carol) Reuter, of Waverly; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Ethel Pfiffner, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; a brother, Fr. Paul Steimel, of Waterloo; two sisters-in-law, Lenora Steimel, of Jesup,, and Marlyne Steimel, of Waterloo; and her special friend, Bonnie Weber, of Gilbertville.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harold; an infant son, Paul Reuter; a granddaughter, Cheryl Reuter; two brothers, Raymond Steimel and Richard Steimel; and a brother-in-law, William Pfiffner.



