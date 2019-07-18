Jeanne M. Cavanaugh, 100, of Dubuque, formerly of Waverly, IA, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center.



Visitation will be from 9 until 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Ave., Dubuque. The Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Cavanaugh will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Ave., Dubuque, with the Rev. Father Mark Kwenin as celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque are in care of the arrangements.



Born August 25, 1918, in Dubuque, she was the daughter of Leo J. and Cecile C. Samson Pittz. Raised in Dubuque, she attended Sacred Heart School and Immaculate Conception Academy. She graduated from Waverly High School in 1935 and then from Clarke College in 1939.



Jeanne worked in Chicago as an executive secretary until her marriage to Bert B. Cavannaugh on August 21, 1947, at St. Edward's Church in Waterloo. Together they traveled to California and to North Carolina, where Bert served as a career Navy man. Upon his retirement, the two established their home in Florida until his death in 1966.



Jeanne then returned to the Waterloo area and was employed for 16 years at Chamberlain Mfg. Corporation's Production Division office. She retired in 1983 and made her home in Waverly until 1999, when she moved to Assisi Village in Dubuque. She belonged to Kappa Gamma Pi, a National Catholic College Honor Society, to ACCW, and to the Assisi Village Literacy Club.



Her lifetime hobbies included traveling the U.S. and Canada, enjoying spectator sports, theater, volunteering, and always reading.



She enjoyed visits from out-of-state cousins and often their children and they very special outings; or shopping with Dubuque cousins, Colleen and Sidney Wallace, and also her husband's two nieces, Diane (James) Miller and Pricilla (Arlyn) Hanson, and Dayton (Janice) Frederickson.



Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a stepfather, Henry Anhalt, two stepbrothers, Wendell and Lawrence, and a half sister, Rosemary Anhalt.



The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, the staff and caregivers at Stonehill Care Center, and the staff and caregivers of Assisi Village of Stonehill.



Published in Waverly Democrat on July 18, 2019