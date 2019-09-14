|
|
Jeffrey Dean Sherburne, age 58, of Clarksville Iowa, died Thursday, September 5, 2019, at his home in Clarksville.
Jeff was born on November 12, 1960, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Erwin and Vera (Burkhardt) Sherburne. He attended Clarksville schools where he was active in football and wrestling and graduated in 1979.
On July 23, 1982, Jeff was united in marriage to Kimberly Stirling at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville. Jeff worked for Dickman Farms, Packard Elevator, and finally for Butler County Rural Electric Company. He was a member of the Clarksville Volunteer Fire Department for 27 years. He continued his love for farming by helping out Russ Lovrien and the Barnett family. Jeff also custom fed hogs. He got his own piece of land a few years ago and loved taking care of his land.
Jeff was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly. Jeff had a passion for softball after watching and coaching his daughters for numerous years. He instilled a love of the game in numerous other young girls, and he could be found frequently holding up the outfield fence when he was watching or coaching from the sidelines. Jeff's greatest enjoyments were farming and being at a ball diamond. He also was the first to lend a helping hand. He cared most about his faith, family, friends, softball, farming, and thanks to his son-in-law was becoming an avid Cubs fan.
Jeff's memory is honored by: his wife, Kim Sherburne of Clarksville; daughters, Megan (Shane) Wallace of Marion, Iowa and April Sherburne of Clarksville, Iowa; his mom, Vera (Jerome) Hoins; sisters, Susan (Mike) Zimmerman and Teresa (Tom) Ackerman; brother, Darwin (Kim) Sherburne; step-sister, Diane (John) Liming; step-brothers, Chris (Dawn) Hoins and Corey Hoins; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: his dad, Erwin Sherburne; brother, Rodney "Buck" Sherburne; sister-in-law, Karen Sherburne; and niece, Amber Jacobs.
Jeff has been cremated. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9, at St. John Lutheran Church from 3-7pm. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, September 10, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waverly, Iowa, with Pastor Jon Ellingworth officiating. There will be a time of fellowship and lunch following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Jeff's family or to the Jeff Sherburne Benefit for later designation.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Sept. 14, 2019