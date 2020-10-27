1/1
Jeffrey Duane Foster
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey Duane Foster, 71, of Tripoli, Iowa, passed away on Friday afternoon, October 23, 2020, at UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
 
Jeff was born on November 28, 1948, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Eva Elvira (Bendle) and Duane Clarence Foster. He attended school in Waverly and graduated from Waverly High School in 1967. On July 20, 1967, Jeff enlisted into the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge on September 17, 1970. Jeff then worked several different jobs until settling in at Nestle, where he worked for nearly 30 years and retired in 2019.
 
Jeff liked to fish, and hunt pheasants, deer and mushrooms. He also enjoyed collecting guns, reading, watching the History Chanel and fireworks.
 
Jeff is survived by two daughters, Jordan Foster and Madison (Hunter) Johansen, both of Waverly; one grandson, Jackson Jeffrey Johansen; one brother, Greg (Rita) Foster; four stepdaughters, Hether Nie, Brandy Chambers, Destiny Chambers, and Courtney Hora; and a niece. He was preceded in death by his toddler son, Duane Jeffrey "D.J." Foster; his parents; and sister Karen Foster.
 
According to his wishes, Jeff's body has been cremated. A family conducted Celebration of Life Gathering with social distancing will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in the lower level board room at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 4th St. NW, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Jeff's family for later designation and online condolences for Jeff's family may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.  Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home
218 2nd St. SE
Waverly, IA 50677
319-352-1187
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved