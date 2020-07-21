1/1
Jerald Henry Willis
1936 - 2020
Jerald Henry Willis, 84, of Waverly, Iowa, passed on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Dumont Wellness Center in Dumont.

Jerald was born on January 15, 1936, Wesley, Iowa the son of Jeramiah and Lillian (Harms) Willis. He served in the United States Army from 1959-1962. Jerald was united in marriage to Shirley M. Wiepart in Spring Valley, Minnesota, on December 21, 1962. He worked at Meyers Nursery, Rath Packing and retired in 1995 from John Deere after 30 years.

Jerald is survived by a son, Ronald, of Cedar Falls; three daughters, Diana (John) Sanchez, of Cedar Falls; Darlene (Brad) Willis-Gruver, of Hampton, and Debra Willis, of Waverly; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two brothers-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Shirley on September 9, 2010; a daughter, Donna; a granddaughter, Brittney Sanchez; three brothers, Vernon, Russel and Mervyn Willis and a sister, Rose Townsend.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Ron Bupp officiating. Burial will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. There will be visitation from 11 a.m.-noon at the funeral home on Wednesday. Online condolences for Jerald may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Jul. 21, 2020.
