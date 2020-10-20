1/1
Jerry Dean Stoffregen
1941 - 2020
Jerry Dean Stoffregen, age 79, of Waverly, Iowa, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at UnityPoint Healthcare - Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa, from complications of COVID 19.

Jerry was born on June 18, 1941, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Herman and Clara (Winning) Stoffregen. Jerry graduated from the Waverly High School in 1960. He then entered the United States Navy serving during Vietnam from April 1962 to August 1966. On November 24, 1962, Jerry was united in marriage to Susan E. Clewell at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. The couple would make their home in California. After being discharged from the Navy, Jerry graduated from Southwestern College, Chula Vista, California, and attended San Diego State College. After college Jerry worked in the banking industry for 25 years. He retired in 1994, and the couple returned to Waverly.

Jerry's memory is honored by: wife, Susan Stoffregen, of Waverly; unofficially adopted son, Jon (Nan) Terpay, of Gilbert, Arizona; two brothers, Richard (Susie) Stoffregen, of Waverly, and Don (Marlys) Stoffregen, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; brother-in-law, Chuck (Brenda) Clewell, of Waverly; 17 nieces and nephews; and many cousins. Jerry was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Orville Stoffregen; and three sisters, Burdene Cooper, Burnett Ingersoll, and Ramona Benning.

Jerry has been cremated and there will be no services per his request. Memorials may be directed to his family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
