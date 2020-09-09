1/1
Jerry Tempel
1951 - 2020
Jerry Tempel, 69, died suddenly on September 6, 2020. He was born January 15, 1951, son of Robert and Camillis Tempel in Winnebago, MInnesota. He graduated from Winnebago High School in 1969 and Jerry received his Bachelor's degree at St. John's University in Collegeville, Minnesota. He graduated from Southern College of Optometry, Memphis, Tennessee, in 1978. On August 16, 1975, Jerry was united in marriage to Sandy Luepke in Arlington, Minnesota. Jerry practiced optometry in Rockwell City, Waterloo, Waverly, Cedar Rapids, Mason City, and Clinton.

He is survived by his wife Sandy, daughter Kim (Darin) Wagner, of Wheaton, Illinois, Katie (Ed) Moriarty of Denver, Colorado, and son Kevin Tempel of Fort Collins, Colorado. He is also survived by grandsons Eli and Ryan Wagner, and granddaughter Elle Moriarty.

Jerry was an avid bicyclist. He averaged 6,000 to 8,000 miles each year and he especially loved cycling with his family. His motto was "race the rain, ride the wind, chase the sunset, only a biker understands." Jerry loved spending time in nature, hiking, woodworking, and spending time at his cabin. He loved sports, traveling, and caring for his patients.

Jerry is survived by his brother Joe (Kay) Tempel, of Blue Earth, Minnesota, Larry (Liz) Tempel, of Savage, Minnesota, Tom (Nancy) Tempel, of Minneapolis, Jerry Blee, of Lake City, Minnesota, sister-in-law Diane Sinell, of St. Cloud, Minnesota, and Gary (Margaret Wagner) Luepke, of Arlington, Minnesota. He is preceded in death by sister Mary Beth Blee, of Lake City, Minnesota, and parents Robert and Camillis Tempel, of Winnebago, Minnesota.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, Jerry would have greatly appreciated making a one-time (or recurring) donation to the Cedar Valley Lakes Trail in George Wyth State Park. This is where he spent a lifetime of memories and his last moments on Earth. You can do this by visiting www.cedartrailspartnership.org/join-donate and choosing the aforementioned donation option. If you'd rather mail a check, payment can be made to Cedar Trails Partnership and addressed to: Cedar Trails Partnership, 6510 Hudson Road, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Please note in honor of Jerry Tempel
A public visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday, September 11, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 6 p.m. time of sharing. For those attending, we please ask that you wear a mask. Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Published in Waverly Democrat on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway
300 West Ridgeway
Waterloo, IA 50701
319-233-3393
